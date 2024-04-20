NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Indiana Pacers
Untouchable status: Aaron Nesmith
Taking another step forward in his development as a player, there's an argument to be made that Aaron Nesmith has elevated himself to as close to an untouchable status as he can be. On an Indiana Pacers roster that is headlined by Tyrese Halliburton, Pascal, Siakam, and Myles Turner, Nesmith has quietly carved out a strong role in the starting lineup for the team this season. Averaging 12 points and four rebounds on 42 percent shooting from 3-point range, while also playing excellent defense, Nesmith could continue to develop into a valuable piece of the Pacers' future.
As the Pacers look to continue to build around their strong core heading into the offseason, it seems as though Nesmith could play a valuable part in their supporting cast. Even when Bennedict Mathurin returns, there's a chance Nesmith is a player that gives them what they need in a reserve role.
Assuming that the Pacers will be able to re-sign Siakam this summer, it appears that Indiana has a bright future. And there's a strong chance Nesmith has elevated himself in a way that makes him a big part of that.