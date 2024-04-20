NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
LA Clippers
Untouchable status: Norman Powell
For as talented of a roster as the LA Clippers have, it's difficult to pinpoint another untouchable for the team outside of their top 3. However, one player who continues to prove how important he is to the team on a night-in and night-out basis is Norman Powell. He's arguably the best supporting bench player in the league. He may not put up outrageous numbers, considering what the Clippers ask him to do, but he's the type of player that every successful team needs on their roster. Heading into the offseason, I can't imagine there's a scenario in which the Clippers willingly trade him.
As the Clippers prepare for an offseason that will have to include re-signing both James Harden and Paul George, it's good knowing that Powell is locked up for the next couple of seasons on a very affordable deal. If the Clippers are going to win a championship with this core, Powell likely is going to play a big role in that.
Powell may not get the same love that some of the bigger names on this roster get, but I'm sure his value to the team is not overlooked inside the organization.