NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Los Angeles Lakers
Untouchable status: Rui Hachimura
On the championship-or-bust Los Angeles Lakers, it's easy to see that as they enter the NBA offseason, this is a team that is going to be open to any and all types of trades if they upgrade their roster. However, if there is one player who has emerged, or played his way into close to untouchable trades status this summer, it's been Rui Hachimura. As a player who is somewhat of an afterthought with how talented this roster is, Hachimura has played sensational basketball during the second half of the season.
There is an argument to be made that aside from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and D'Angelo Russell, Hachimura has emerged as one of the most important players for the Lakers this season. Even as the Lakers explore making a big splash during the offseason, I'd have to imagine that if they had it their way, their overwhelming preference would be to keep Hachimura on the roster.
Whether or not they'll be able to do so remains to be seen, but there's no question that Hachimura may have played his way into untradeable status over the last few months.