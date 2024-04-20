NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Memphis Grizzlies
Untouchable status: GG Jackson
In a forgettable season, the Memphis Grizzlies will head into the offseason with the intent of continuing to surround Ja Morant with the necessary supporting cast to bring home an NBA Championship. However, before they jump in on a big deal this summer, the Grizzlies need to identify which players are open for business and which aren't. With the way he played down the stretch, the Grizzlies may have found a diamond in the rough with GG Jackson.
Taken by the Grizzlies late in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft, the hope was that Jackson could potentially develop into a potential contributor a few years down the line. However, with the way he played down the stretch, he may be ahead of the curve. During the second half of the season, Jackson has proven that perhaps he could be a contributor for the Grizzlies sooner rather than later.
It should not be expected for Jackson to play a big role for the team this upcoming season, but there's no question that he certainly emerged and played his way into untouchable status for the Grizzlies.