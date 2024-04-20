NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Miami Heat
Untouchable status: Nikola Jovic
With many questions surrounding the Miami Heat heading into the offseason, there probably aren't many untouchable pieces on their roster. Aside from Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat are likely going to be open for business this summer. You can even make the argument that Tyler Herro, considered a foundational piece for the franchise, could be available for trade this summer. If that is indeed the case, perhaps there aren't any untouchable pieces on the Heat heading into the offseason.
However, one young player that could make a strong argument for being an untouchable trade piece is Nikola Jovic. Since being inserted as a starter, he's continued to improve and improve as a player. He's proven this season that he could be a consistent starter in this league and hasn't even begun to scratch the surface of his potential.
As the Heat search for a big splash this summer, you can bet that they're likely going to want to keep Jovic around. His talent is through the roof and has been a great fit next to Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt.