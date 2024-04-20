NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Milwaukee Bucks
Untouchable status: Bobby Portis
As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare for what could end up being a chaotic offseason, one thing has quickly become clear over the last few months of the season. And it's that Bobby Portis has emerged as one of the most important players for this team. Quite frankly, with how much Brook Lopez has aged and with the rest of the uncertainty in the frontcourt (which includes Khris Middleton's health), I'm not sure where this team would be this season without Portis. During the second half of the season, Portis has emerged as the third-most consistent offensive player for the team behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Heading into the offseason, if the Bucks aren't able to make a huge addition to the frontcourt, I'm not sure how they could even entertain the possibility of trading Portis. At this point, he has to be considered an untouchable trade piece for the team heading into the offseason.
As the Bucks search for more consistency, Portis could emerge as a big part of their answers heading into the future.