NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Untouchable status: Naz Reid
The Minnesota Timberwolves have evolved into one of the best stories in the league this season. While the continued emergence of Anthony Edwards, and the pairing of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns are going to get most of that credit, I can't help but think how important Naz Reid has been to the Wolves. Signing him to a three-year deal last summer, it's clear that the Wolves always valued Reid as a contributor. However, he's certainly hammered home his importance to the team with how well he's played during the second half of the season.
With Karl-Anthony Towns out, Reid emerged as the second-leading scorer for the Wolves during the second half of the season. Saying that out loud is pretty insane to hear. Reid has been the second-leading scorer for a top 3 team in the Western Conference. If that doesn't tell you how untouchable of a player Reid has evolved into, I'm not sure what will.
The Wolves can explore upgrading the team even further during the offseason but if they do, you can assume that Reid isn't going to be part of those discussions.