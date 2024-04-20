NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
New Orleans Pelicans
Untouchable status: Trey Murphy III
Heading into the offseason, the New Orleans Pelicans may have to make some difficult decisions regarding Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. As they attempt to improve the roster to try to take another step forward in the Western Conference, one player who may have already played his way to untouchable status this season is Trey Murphy III. Building off what was a breakout season for him a year ago, Murphy closed the season incredibly hot as he filled in for Ingram when he was out due to injury.
Already showing the potential to be more than just a supporting player, it'll be interesting to see if the Pelicans attempt to give Murphy a larger role on the team next season. Murphy closed the season by averaging 20 points, six rebounds, and three assists per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from 3-point range during the month of April.
If nothing else, there's no question that Murphy has cemented himself as a key part of the Pelicans' future moving forward. And at 23 years old, the best basketball of his career could still very well be in front of him.