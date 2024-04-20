NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Boston Celtics
Untouchable status: Derrick White
For as talented as the Boston Celtics roster is, there are probably a few players that are currently untouchable when it comes to trade talks heading into the offseason. However, there's an argument to be made that one player made the jump to that tier for the team with their play during the 2023-24 NBA regular season. That player would be Derrick White. Already a key part of the team's success in the past season and a half, White entered this season as somewhat of a luxury this season.
However, as the season went on, it quickly became apparent just how vital he could be to the team's championship run. Taking his game to the next level, White was nearly named to the NBA All-Star in the Eastern Conference this season. Averaging 15 points, five assists, and four rebounds per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range. With his play this season, we can safely say the Celtics will consider him an untouchable heading into the offseason.
White may not be considered a "star" player at this point in his career but he might be the best-supporting non-star in the league.