NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Untouchable status: Jalen Williams
There's an argument to be made that Jalen Williams was already considered an untouchable piece for the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, if that wasn't the case yet, that has to be with the way that he's played this season. For as good as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been this season, the Thunder wouldn't be sitting as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference if it wasn't for the contributions of Williams. He's evolved into one of the better two-way players in the league and one of the most overlooked No. 2 options in the NBA.
In just his second season in the league, Williams averaged 19 points, five assists, and four rebounds on 54 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent shooting from 3-point range. At just 23 years old, Williams is still developing as a pro and there's reason to believe that he could have another leap in his game before he reaches his ceiling.
The Thunder have quietly evolved into the best young team in the NBA. And Williams is a big reason why. At this point, he has to be considered a foundational piece for the franchise moving forward.