NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Philadelphia 76ers
Untouchable status: Tyrese Maxey
Considering the Philadelphia 76ers are heading into the offseason with anything and everything on the table, it's hard to identify any non-foundational piece on their roster as an untouchable player at this point. But considering Tyrese Maxey hasn't locked up a long-term deal, I believe it would make sense to include him as a player who has reached untouchable status with his play this season. During this season, Maxey has taken another step forward in his progression. Maxey is coming off a season in which he averaged 26 points, six assists, and four rebounds per game on 45 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range.
No matter what type of move the Sixers end up making this offseason, it's safe to say that if this team is going to emerge as a true championship contender next season, he's going to play a big part in that.
Maxey is a budding superstar and there's not much that he can't do on the floor, especially on the offensive end. Maxey has evolved into an excellent No. 2 option next to Joel Embiid.