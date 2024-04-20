NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Phoenix Suns
Untouchable status: Grayson Allen
The Phoenix Suns are largely going to be successful or not because of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. However, there's one player that has separated himself as a key supporting contributor for the Suns this season. Grayson Allen, who was acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks last summer, has emerged as one of the Suns' most consistent supporting pieces. In the midst of the best season of his career, Allen averaged 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 46 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Signing a contract extension recently, it's clear how valuable Allen has emerged for the Suns. It's safe to say that Phoenix now considers Allen an untouchable piece of their immediate future. At the very least, he seems to be attached to the team's current big 3. How that ends remains to be seen, but it seems as if the Suns have a strong fourth option in Allen moving forward.
When the Suns assembled their big 3 last summer, the big question was whether a consistent fourth option would emerge for the team. With Allen's play this season, it's safe to say that the answer to that question is a resounding yes.