NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Toronto Raptors
Untouchable status: RJ Barrett
When the Toronto Raptors made the mid-season pivot toward rebuilding around Scottie Barnes, it quickly became clear that the team was going to value young talent moving forward. Of all the moves they made leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, there's an argument to be made that there was no bigger one than acquiring RJ Barrett. And through the second half of the season, Barrett continued to hammer home that idea. If it isn't apparent yet, it will be soon. The Raptors are not only building around Barnes but also very much around Barrett at the same time.
During the 32 games played with the Raptors after the trade, Barrett averaged 22 points, six rebounds, and four assists on 55 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range. It's safe to say that the fresh start and change of scenery could do wonders for Barrett's career.
At this point, the Raptors may have found a supporting star in Barrett and they can't even think about the idea of trading him. Barrett has to be considered an untouchable heading into the offseason with the way he played down the stretch.