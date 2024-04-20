NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Utah Jazz
Untouchable status: Collin Sexton
As the Utah Jazz prepare to make a big splash heading into the offseason, this is a team that very much has to figure out which players are available for the trade and which aren't. One player who might've played his way out of that "on the trade block" status this season is Collin Sexton. After leaving a bit to be desired after his first season with the Jazz, it was important for him to bounce back in a big way this year. And he did exactly that with a strong first half of the season and then an exceptional second half of the year.
After the All-Star break, Sexton would go on to average 21 points, six assists, and three rebounds per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range. Sexton showed flashes of the player he was before his knee injury in Cleveland and, if nothing else, will give the Cavs something else to think about heading into the offseason.
For a team that is open for business this summer, it may be time for the Cavs to place Sexton in the untouchable pile along with Lauri Markkenen with his performance down the stretch.