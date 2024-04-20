NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Washington Wizards
Untouchable status: Deni Avdija
Considering the season the Washington Wizards just had, it's admittedly difficult to find clear bright spots for the team moving forward. However, that is not all that surprising considering this team is still in the very early stages of their rebuild. However, there was one possible long bright spot for the team this year, and that revolved around the continued emergence of Deni Avdija. With the strides that he made in his development this season, there's an argument to be made that he should now be considered a foundational piece of the new era of basketball that is coming for the franchise.
In what ended up being the best season of his career thus far, Avdija averaged 15 points, seven rebounds, and four assists per game on 51 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range. For a team that doesn't have a ton of certainty moving forward, Avdija was a nice surprise for Washington.
Heading into the offseason, with his play this season, there's a chance that Washington considers Avdija as an untouchable as they look to rework their roster. Add in the fact that they just gave him a contract extension at the beginning of this season, and it seems as if Avdija is going to be a major part of the Wizards moving forward.