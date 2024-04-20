NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Charlotte Hornets
Untouchable status: Brandon Miller
As a team that finished the regular season with one of the worst records in the NBA, and considering that the team pivoted toward a rebuilding team before this year's NBA Trade Deadline by moving on from Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, and PJ Washington, it's almost impossible to predict how the Charlotte Hornets will approach the offseason. Because of their rebuilding status, finding untouchable trade pieces on this roster could be difficult.
Quite frankly, it's not even a guarantee that LaMelo Ball, who is considered the team's face of the franchise, is an untouchable trade piece at the moment. That said, with the way he played down the stretch, it's safe to say that Brandon Miller emerged as close to an untouchable trade piece as the Hornets could have on their roster.
Having one of the most impressive rookie seasons in the league this year, though the greatness of Victor Wembanyama overshadowed him, Miller would go on to average 17 points and four rebounds on 44% shooting from the field and 37% shooting from three-point range. It appears as if the Hornets have a real difference-maker and potential future star in Miller.