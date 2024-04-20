NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Chicago Bulls
Untouchable status: Coby White
After an underwhelming season last year for the Chicago Bulls, it was a tad bit surprising that the team elected to re-sign Coby White this past offseason. Nevertheless, it was a gamble that the Bulls needed to take considering the uncertainty that revolved around their backcourt heading into last summer. After his performance in the regular season, it's safe to say that the gamble ended up paying off in a big way for the Bulls.
In what ended up being a breakout year, White finally looked like a prospect that was turning the corner on his development. Averaging 19 points, five assists, and five rebounds per game on 45 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from three-point range, White was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Bulls.
With the unknown that awaits the Bulls during the offseason with the uncertainty that continues to reside in the backcourt due to the injury issues of Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine's trade whispers, and DeMar DeRozan's free agency, it appears that White is going to be arguably the biggest untouchable piece on the roster heading into the summer.