NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Denver Nuggets
Untouchable status: Christian Braun
If it hasn't already been clear, there's a real case to be made that Christian Braun has played himself into an untouchable spot on the Denver Nuggets roster. With the strides that he's made during his sophomore season, especially in his efficiency in shooting the basketball, you could argue that Braun could be considered a big part of this team's future. Especially considering the uncertainty that revolves around Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's upcoming free agency.
If the Nuggets do lose another key contributor this offseason, Braun could end up taking a much bigger role for this team in the next couple of seasons. And with what he's shown during his first two seasons in the league, considering the experience that he already has in the postseason, Braun could emerge as a valuable rotation piece of the Nuggets' future.
Heading into the offseason, Braun may be a very important piece of this team's championship puzzle moving forward. For that, you have to consider them an untouchable piece if you're the Nuggets.