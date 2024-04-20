NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Detroit Pistons
Untouchable status: Cade Cunningham
With as much uncertainty that continues to round the Detroit Pistons' future, it was very difficult to find a player who emerged into an untouchable status after this season. However, if there is one player on the team that deserves such a label, it has to be Cade Cunningham. Even though Cunningham didn't make the huge leap that perhaps some were hoping he would this year, he did improve to the point where the Pistons can't afford to even think about trading him this summer.
Of all the team's young players, Cunningham is the one that continues to show promise. If the Pistons are going to fight their way out of mediocre status in the Eastern Conference any time soon, it likely hinges on Cunningham's development. As Detroit heads into the offseason, they'll likely continue to try to build around Cunningham.
While building around him could be easier said than done, it's Detroit's only move at this point in their team development. It would be insane for the Pistons to give up on Cunningham now.