NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
Houston Rockets
Realistic free agent target: Gordon Hayward
After last year's bold moves during the offseason didn't translate to a playoff appearance for the Houston Rockets, the overwhelming thought is that they could try to replicate their bold approach heading into this summer. While the Rockets are likely going to be aggressive in the trade market, they could also make a strong win-now move in free agency if they wanted. One potential target that could line up with the recent moves that the Rockets have made over the last couple of seasons is Gordon Hayward.
Finishing the season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Gordon Hayward struggled to sniff playing time. At this point, it would come as a huge surprise if he didn't explore other options heading into the offseason. As a free agency, Hayward could try to get to a place where he will naturally have a great role.
While the Rockets may not seem like a first option for Hayward, a nice contract offer and role could appease him. Hayward could very well be the next realistic veteran free agent that Houston could eye next.