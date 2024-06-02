NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
Indiana Pacers
Realistic free agent target: Derrick Jones Jr.
Making it to the Eastern Conference Finals, this was quite a successful season for the Indiana Pacers. After making the move for Pascal Siakam just before the NBA Trade Deadline, it's clear that the Pacers are now moving toward a win-now build of the roster. Heading into the offseason, while it should not be entirely out of the question that the Pacers can make another big trade, you'd have to assume that adding a less headlining veteran player via free agency or trade could be the more likely scenario. One potential target that could arise for the Pacers in free agency is Derrick Jones Jr.
As a player who has made waves in the postseason for the Dallas Mavericks, it's far from a guarantee that they'll be able to keep him in free agency. If DJJ does end up exploring other options, the Pacers could emerge as a landing spot that makes a ton of sense.
The Pacers are likely going to be in the market for a veteran wing and DJJ would be a potentially cheap, yet effective, option for the team heading into the offseason.