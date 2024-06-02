NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
Los Angeles Lakers
Realistic free agent target: Jonas Valanciunas
If the Los Angeles Lakers do end up shaking up their roster this summer, it would likely have to come via the trade market. The Lakers will be exploring a big move via trade, but there is also another potential realistic target that could rise for the team in free agency. And that's Jonas Valanciunas. As a player who is likely going to move on from the New Orleans Pelicans, the Lakers could provide an intriguing possible role for the veteran center.
If the Lakers are looking to find a defensive-minded big to play next to Anthony Davis, Valanciuas will make a ton of sense. As a veteran who is looking to have an opportunity to play for an NBA Championship, it's easy to see how and why Valentinois would be a sensible target for the Lakers.
The only question is whether Valentinas is willing to take the pay cut that it would be necessary in order to sign with the Lakers in free agency. That's far from a guarantee considering this could be his final payday of his career.