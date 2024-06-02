NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
Memphis Grizzlies
Realistic free agent target: James Wiseman
If the Memphis Grizzlies aren't able to land a new starting center either via the 2024 NBA Draft or trade in the early portion of the NBA offseason, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see the Grizzlies take a shot on a low-risk free agent such as James Wiseman. Even though he's had an up-and-down start to his NBA career, Wiseman is still a young center with supreme talent. He hasn't been able to find an organization that can put them in the best position to succeed and perhaps he could do well on a team like Memphis.
Wiseman wouldn't have to come in and be a savior, and the pressure would significantly fall off his shoulders as he prepares to play for his third different team in four seasons. Playing next to Ja Morant and Desmond Bane could do wonders for him on the offensive end of the floor, while playing next to perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Jaren Jackson Jr. could help him grow defensively.
If Wiseman does end up leaving the Detroit Pistons this offseason, the Grizzlies could be a sleeper landing spot to keep in mind.