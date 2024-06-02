NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason

Sir Charles in Charge
Miami Heat

Realistic free agent target: Jalen Smith

As the Miami Heat prepares to enter a potential future-defining offseason, there will be many possibilities on the table for this franchise. But for a minute, let's put the trade machine aside. Let's assume the Heat is able to pull off a move for a big-name All-Star to help their championship window open. If that does end up being the case, one potential free-agent target that could arise this offseason is Jalen Smith.

A potential low-risk, high-reward stretch-big like Smith would make sense as a potential target next to Bam Adebayo. If Miami enters the offseason with the intent to try to find a long-term answer next to Bam, and the team is forced to part ways with Nikola Jovic in some other big trade (which is a very real possibility), Smith could emerge as a natural next option for the Heat.

The Heat has one of the best developmental systems in the league and adding a player like Smith could go a long way in keeping their developmental machine churning.

