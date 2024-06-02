NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
Milwaukee Bucks
Realistic free agent target: Josh Richardson
Heading into the offseason, it's going to be increasingly difficult for the Milwaukee Bucks to completely revamp their roster. You'd have to imagine that if any big changes are coming, they'll likely happen next offseason and not this summer. Nevertheless, there could be some low-cost free-agent options on the Bucks' radar. One of them could be Josh Richardson. If he ends up leaving Miami this summer, the Bucks should make a quick call to see if they could add Richardson to their supporting cast.
Richardson would be a great addition for the Bucks who could play next to Damian Lillard and help protect him on the defensive end of the floor. He's a player who doesn't need the ball in his hands to be effective and has improved throughout his career as a spot-up three-point shooter.
Even though he left much to be desired this past season with the Heat, before he suffered a season-ending injury, there's reason to believe that Richardson could be an ideal free-agent target for a contending team like the Bucks that is looking to improve in the margins.