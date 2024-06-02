NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
Minnesota Timberwolves
Realistic free agent target: Lonnie Walker IV
This season may not have ended as the Minnesota Timberwolves hope it would, but it's hard to look back at their run to the Western Conference Finals as anything but a success for the franchise. Heading into the offseason, this is a team that should feel good about where they stand in the Western Conference hierarchy. The big question is whether or not the Wolves will be able to take another step forward this offseason.
Looking at what potential moves the Wolves could make heading into free agency, Lonnie Walker IV is a natural target. In an attempt to add more juice to their bench unit, Walker could be an intriguing target for the Wolves heading into the offseason. The interesting aspect about Minnesota heading into the offseason is that there could be some changes to their core taking place this offseason.
But under the assumption that Karl-Anthony Towns or Rudy Gobert isn't traded this offseason, Walker makes sense as a player who could come in and improve this team's depth.