NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
Boston Celtics
Realistic free agent target: Alex Len
There's a very good chance that the Boston Celtics will enter the offseason fresh off winning an NBA Championship. Assuming there aren't big changes made to the roster, and I can't imagine why if they want to have a shot to repeat as champions, the Celtics are going to look at small upgrades to their depth heading into the offseason. In an attempt to beef up their frontcourt, Alex Len could emerge as a realistic option heading into free agency for the Celtics. As a player who could act as a backup to Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, Len could make sense as a target.
This wouldn't be a huge headlining signing but it would give the Celtics some much-needed insurance that they simply haven't had this season. The good news is that their lack of depth in the frontcourt has hurt the team all that much - mostly because they're so much more talented everywhere else.
The Celtics are at the point where they won't be aiming for the stars in terms of free agency or even via trade. Short of something catastrophic happening in the NBA Finals, the Celtics should have a pretty quiet offseason.