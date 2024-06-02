NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
New York Knicks
Realistic free agent target: Mason Plumlee
With the increasing chances that the New York Knicks could have priced themselves out of keeping Isaiah Hartenstein moving forward, there's a very real scenario that plays out this offseason in which the team will have to find a new starting or backup center. Depending on what New York projects for Mitchell Robinson moving forward, the Knicks could be looking for a new center in free agency.
One potential low-budget option that could arrive for the Knicks over the next few weeks is Mason Plumlee. Even though he's likely on the backend of his career, Plumlee did prove that he was able to be effective for the LA Clippers this past season in spurts. If the Knicks were to target Plumlee, they would likely have to keep Robinson in as the starter and use Plumlee sparingly off the bench.
At the very least, Plumlee could be viewed as somewhat of a stopgap option for the team which they could then draft a center of the future with one of their two first-round picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.