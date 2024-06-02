NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
Oklahoma City Thunder
Realistic free agent target: Isaiah Hartenstein
After an impressive showing in the regular season, and then making it to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Oklahoma City Thunder will enter the offseason with the priority of making another improvement to their already stacked roster. There are whispers that Isaiah Hartenstein could be a player on OKC's radar heading into the offseason. Looking for some depth in the frontcourt, Hartenstein doesn't make sense for a team that is looking to take another step forward in the Western Conference.
I still believe that the Thunder should be focusing on finding a veteran star who could help take some of the offensive pressure off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it's easy to see how an impactful player like Hartenstein could also make sense as a potential target. With how important Hartenstein emerged this past season for the Knicks, it's natural for a contender like the Thunder to be interested.
Of course, the big question is whether or not the Thunder will be willing to shell out the big-money contract that it's likely going to take to land Hartenstein in free agency. That remains to be seen, but there's no question he could emerge as a realistic free-agent target for the Thunder.