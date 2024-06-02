NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
Phoenix Suns
Realistic free agent target: Delon Wright
The Phoenix Suns don't have much wiggle room to make a move via trade or free agency in their attempt to improve their roster this offseason. However, there are still a few minimum-level free agents that could help this team's supporting cast heading into next season. One of them happens to be Delon Wright. As a player who performed well in spurts during his time with the Miami Heat to end this past season, I can't help but wonder how Wright might make even more sense for a loaded team like the Suns.
With as much talent as Phoenix has, they did lack a natural point guard this past season. That's where a player like Wright could help this team heading into next year. He may not be an outstanding playmaker or a player who feasts with the ball in his hands, but he's the 3-and-D guard that would fit well on the Suns.
If Phoenix is looking to improve on the margins this offseason via free agency, Wright is the type of player that the Suns should be targeting this summer.