NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
Sacramento Kings
Realistic free agent target: Klay Thompson
The Sacramento Kings are likely going to attempt to be aggressive in their pursuit of taking another step forward in the Western Conference heading into next season. This is a team that has somewhat disappointed in each of their last two postseason appearances, and if they're going to emerge as a real threat in the West next season, this is a team that is going to have to get creative in their ability to tangibly upgrade their roster. As the offseason quickly approaches, I can't help but feel how a potential move for Klay Thompson could make a ton of sense.
If the Kings were to make a move for Thompson, it's likely going to have to come via a sign and trade - unless Thompson is going to take a huge pay cut. Short of that happening, the Kings will need the Golden State Warriors to trade him to the team. But, in a vacuum, Thompson could be an intriguing fit for the Kings.
Thompson could give this team the veteran star presence that they've lacked tremendously each of the last two seasons.