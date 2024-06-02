NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
San Antonio Spurs
Realistic free agent target: Chris Paul
The San Antonio Spurs are likely going to be in the market for complementary veteran players that they place beside Victor Wembanyama. Whether or not they'll be able to find the right fit remains to be seen and could end up being the most difficult part of San Antonio's offseason. However, there's one potential veteran point guard who could end up hitting the open market, one who would also make sense for the Spurs. And that player is none other than Chris Paul. If he does hit the free-agency market, it's easy to see how he could emerge as a potential target for the Spurs this offseason.
Paul is quickly approaching the end of his illustrious career but could still have just enough in the tank where he could emerge as a valuable mentor for a player like Wemby, even if it is just for one season.
If the Spurs are open to that possibility, and I find it hard to believe that they wouldn't be, Paul could be in play for San Antonio. If both sides know and understand it's more of a one-year, stopgap type of deal, it could prove to be an intriguing storyline to watch unfold.