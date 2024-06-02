NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
Toronto Raptors
Realistic free agent target: Malik Monk
As the Toronto Raptors continue to re-tool around Scottie Barnes this offseason, there is one potential free agent that could catch their eye. Under the assumption that Gary Trent Jr. is going to be a player who ends up moving on from the team, Malik Monk is a free agent who could emerge as a potential replacement for the Raptors this summer. During his time with the Sacramento Kings, Monk has truly found his footing as a contributor. Heading into the offseason, there's a strong belief that Monk is headed for a big payday.
The Raptors could look to take a shot on Monk as a player who could come in and produce immediately for the team. Even though he wouldn't be considered a foundational piece for the team moving forward, he could prove to embrace an extremely valuable role for the Raptors off the bench this upcoming season.
Toronto needs to jump-start the retooling of their roster and signing a player as talented and dynamic as Monk can be would go a long way in the team accomplishing that.