NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason

Exploring one realistic free agent that every team could end up targeting heading into the NBA offseason.

By Michael Saenz

New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors / Kavin Mistry/GettyImages
Toronto Raptors

Realistic free agent target: Malik Monk

As the Toronto Raptors continue to re-tool around Scottie Barnes this offseason, there is one potential free agent that could catch their eye. Under the assumption that Gary Trent Jr. is going to be a player who ends up moving on from the team, Malik Monk is a free agent who could emerge as a potential replacement for the Raptors this summer. During his time with the Sacramento Kings, Monk has truly found his footing as a contributor. Heading into the offseason, there's a strong belief that Monk is headed for a big payday.

The Raptors could look to take a shot on Monk as a player who could come in and produce immediately for the team. Even though he wouldn't be considered a foundational piece for the team moving forward, he could prove to embrace an extremely valuable role for the Raptors off the bench this upcoming season.

Toronto needs to jump-start the retooling of their roster and signing a player as talented and dynamic as Monk can be would go a long way in the team accomplishing that.

