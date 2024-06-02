NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
Utah Jazz
Realistic free agent target: Precious Achiuwa
A team that is nearly impossible to predict, the Utah Jazz could end up being quite aggressive this offseason. Without knowing what type of moves they could pursue on the trade market, there could still be some realistic potential targets for the team in the free agency market. Even if the Jazz isn't able to land a big-name free agent to complement Lauri Markkanen, there's reason to believe that a player like Precious Achiuwa could still make some sense. As a player that is unlikely to be re-signed by the New York Knicks, Achiuwa is a low-risk project that could be on many team's radar heading into free agency.
While he does have his flaws, Achiuwa is a unique and versatile player who just needs to find himself in the right role to fully be effective. Utah could potentially offer him that as a backup behind Markkanen off the bench.
If he can continue to hone his natural abilities, Achiuwa could still develop into a really good player down the line. Perhaps the Jazz could be the home that he's been looking for through the first few years of his career.