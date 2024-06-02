Sir Charles in Charge
NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason

Exploring one realistic free agent that every team could end up targeting heading into the NBA offseason.

By Michael Saenz

New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors / Kavin Mistry/GettyImages
Brooklyn Nets

Realistic free agent target: D'Angelo Russell

The Brooklyn Nets are expected to push hard to acquire an All-Star talent via trade this offseason. If they do miss out on one of their primary trade targets, perhaps they could pivot their attention toward D'Angelo Russell. The team was reportedly interested in acquiring him via trade a few months ago and I can't help if this is a move that they could end up revisiting in free agency. The Nets could work a sign and trade with the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to surround Mikal Bridges with a stronger supporting cast around him.

Even though Russell has become one of the most polarizing players in the league, he is coming off a strong season in which he averaged 18 points and six assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from 3-point range. If he can bring that level of productivity to Brooklyn, there's no question he could help this team take a step forward in the Eastern Conference next season.

The Nets are a team to watch on the Russell front. They could be a natural fit for the 28-year-old guard.

