NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
Washington Wizards
Realistic free agent target: Isaac Okoro
The Washington Wizards have a long way to climb before they reemerge as a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference. And as they prepare to head into the offseason, it will be important for the team to continue to build its young foundational core. When it comes to free agency for the Wizards, taking a gamble on low-risk, high-reward players is likely going to be the smart move. One potential target that could arise for the Wizards this summer in free agency that fits into that line of thinking is Isaac Okoro.
A player who could still have promise and a high ceiling, Okoro hasn't exactly been put in the best position to succeed in Cleveland. It's hard to blame the Cavs completely considering they're in win-now mode. However, there's a chance that Okoro could find a strong second wind to his career in a new situation.
The Wizards could give him the opportunity to continue to develop and a role that will allow him to mature as a player. If the Cavs are hesitant about re-signing Okoro, the Wizards shouldn't hesitate to take the gamble.