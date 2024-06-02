NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
Charlotte Hornets
Realistic free agent target: Patrick Williams
Still in the very early stages of their rebuild, the Charlotte Hornets aren't expected to make much noise in free agency this offseason. However, there are a few potential targets that would make some sense for a team like the Hornets. One of them happens to be Patrick Williams. As a young player who still hasn't hit his ceiling, this could be the offseason of change that he needs to jumpstart the second chapter of his NBA career. While the Chicago Bulls could express interest in re-signing him, there's a good chance that a divorce would make more sense for both sides.
The Hornets could be an ideal landing spot for Williams as he looks for a situation that would be more tailor-made toward his needs as a developing player. There would be no pressure for Williams in Charlotte and he would be able to continue to develop around a talented young core. If Williams is ever going to hit his ceiling after a slow start to his career, you'd have to imagine it's going to require a change of scenery.
This is nothing against the Bulls. It simply didn't work out for Williams in Chicago. Perhaps he would have better luck in Charlotte.