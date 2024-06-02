NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
Dallas Mavericks
Realistic free agent target: Kyle Anderson
The Dallas Mavericks have been on an impressive run in this year's NBA Playoffs and the hope is that their job isn't quite over yet. With the very real chance that they could end up losing Derrick Jones Jr. (after a strong showing in the NBA Playoffs) in free agency this summer, the Mavs could be open to finding his replacement on the open market. One potential target that could arise for Dallas in free agency in an attempt to find a replacement for DJJ is Kyle Anderson. There's a good chance the Minnesota Timberwolves are forced to part ways with Anderson this summer. If that ends up being the case, the Mavs could be a sensible landing spot for the veteran forward.
Anderson doesn't possess the same athleticism as DJJ does but could have a similar impact either off the bench or in a starting role. Anderson has been quietly productive at nearly every stop in his career thus far and could make sense for a team that might be trying to get over the championship hump.
Depending on how his market ends up taking shape, the Mavs could be a sleeper team to watch on that front.