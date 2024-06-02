NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
Denver Nuggets
Realistic free agent target: Caleb Martin
After a surprisingly short playoff run, there's a chance that the Denver Nuggets will enter the offseason with the priority of shaking up their roster a bit. Part of that could include adding another key piece to their bench - or at least doing their best to avoid losing a player like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who will be available to test free agency this summer. If the Nuggets do lose KCP in free agency, a free agent like Caleb Martin could emerge as a natural target for the team. Whether or not they could figure out how to sign and trade for him remains to be seen, but he could be viewed as a natural fit for the Nuggets.
It's hard to envision the Nuggets trading one of their core pieces this offseason. If any changes are made to the roster, it's likely going to involve either parting ways with KCP and finding a replacement for him, or acquiring another bench piece via trade.
Even though the Nuggets fell short of expectations this season, it'd be a bit rash for this team to make a major move. Denver is still going to be a heavy favorite heading into next season.