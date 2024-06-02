NBA Rumors: 1 Realistic free agent target for all 30 teams entering the offseason
Detroit Pistons
Realistic free agent target: Tobias Harris
From all indications, the Detroit Pistons are one team that is looking to make a big splash either via trade or free agency this summer. If the Pistons do elect to make a big move via free agency, Tobias Harris is a potential target that will likely be on their radar. Whether that ends up being a smart move or not remains to be seen, but the Pistons have already been linked to Harris and, at this point, it wouldn't be all that surprising if they ended up exploring that possibility. Clearly, the Pistons are tired of losing and they believe that a veteran difference-maker could go a long way in helping their young core.
While that could end up being the case, I'm not sure if Harris is the right piece for the Pistons to go all-in for, especially considering that he could end up costing quite a bit of coin. Nevertheless, it appears that Detroit is going to target one veteran player to come in and potentially emerge as a stopgap player for the team.
With plenty of cap space, it would be surprising if the Pistons didn't make some sort of move for a veteran player. Harris could very well end up being that player.