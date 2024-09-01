NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Golden State Warriors
1 Big concern: How much patience will Steph Curry practice?
After losing Klay Thompson in free agency, it's pretty clear that the Golden State Warriors are one step closer to a potential rebuild. Even though the Warriors did their best to retool their roster around Stephen Curry this offseason, I'm not sure they've done enough to build a competitive team in the Western Conference. Without a clear championship contender, I can't help but wonder how much patience Curry will have for the Warriors moving forward. He clearly wants to play for a contender and if the Warriors can't surround him with a contender team, what will he do?
I can't imagine Curry would demand a trade but we have seen stranger things in the NBA happen before. I'm sure both Curry and the Warriors want to make it work but at a certain point, difficult decisions need to be made.
We may be inching closer and closer to that point for both Curry and the Warriors. The question is, how patient will Curry be?