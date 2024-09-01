NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Houston Rockets
1 Big concern: Is there a future for Jalen Green with the team?
On paper, the Houston Rockets should be excited about their future. They have one of the strongest young cores in the league. If they can continue to develop, there's a very good chance the Rockets end up being one of the best teams in the West in a few years. However, the problem is, that the Rockets may be growing impatient with one particular young player - Jalen Green. Heading into the start of training camp, there's an argument to be made that this is somewhat of a make-or-break year for Green.
If he doesn't make the leap toward stardom this season, it's probably never happening. And if Green isn't going to make that jump in his development, you'd have to wonder what that could mean for his future in Houston. Green is entering the final year of his contract. He's eligible for a contract extension but I'd imagine Houston will want to wait how this season plays out.
Green's future is something the Rockets have to figure out sooner rather than later. And it won't be easy either way.