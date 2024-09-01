NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Los Angeles Lakers
1 Big concern: Will internal development and health be enough?
The Los Angeles Lakers were unexpectedly patient this summer and unless a big move is made in the next few weeks, this team is going to enter the start of next season with essentially the same roster from last season - one that was barely able to sneak into the NBA Playoffs via the Play-In Tournament and one that didn't pose much of a threat to the Denver Nuggets in the first round. That tells me one of two things; either the Lakers feel really good about their internal development or this team believes they can make an effective NBA Trade Deadline deal. Quite frankly, the truth is probably somewhere in the middle.
That could end up being a huge flaw in how the Lakers are operating as a franchise. Especially considering they're being extremely patient - perhaps too patient - in what could end up being one of LeBron's final years in the Association.
But I'm just a writer behind a computer screen. Maybe this front office does know what it's doing. I just don't see it yet.