NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Memphis Grizzlies
1 Big concern: Can the Grizzlies pick up where they left off two years ago in the West?
Two years ago, the Memphis Grizzlies appeared to be a rising team in the Western Conference and many believed they would emerge as a strong contender in the next five years. However, after a "lost" season, this is a team that has plenty of questions heading into the start of training camp. The hope is that once Ja Morant returns, the Grizzlies should be able to reemerge as a contender in the West. However, that's far from a guarantee with how much the rest of the conference has evolved over the last year.
One big concern the Grizzlies have to have heading into the start of the year revolves around whether they could compete with the revamped Western Conference. In theory, you would assume so. However, there's a chance the Grizzlies may have missed "their" opportunity in the West - especially when you consider new young darlings have risen in Minnesota and Oklahoma City.
There's a very real chance the Grizzlies may have to make another bold move in order to elevate as a real championship contender this season.