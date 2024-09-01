NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Miami Heat
1 Big concern: Does Jimmy Butler have anymore special left in him?
The Miami Heat were admittedly in a difficult spot heading into the NBA offseason. They needed to upgrade their roster but because of the financial position they found themselves in, it was always going to be a difficult task to pull off. That's one of the bigger reasons why the Heat weren't able to make many moves this offseason - and why they ended up losing Caleb Martin to the Philadelphia 76ers. Nevertheless, heading into the start of training camp, one big concern that the team has to have is whether Jimmy Butler has any more special left in him.
Over the past few years, it's Jimmy's magic that has saved the Heat's front office's their miscues. This time around, it may be unfair to expect Jimmy to do that again. As he continues to age, Jimmy may not have all that much left in the tank. That has to be a concern for the Heat.
With the way the rest of the Eastern Conference has improved, it's hard to envision the Heat factoring much unless Jimmy is able to return to superstar status. That may not even be a possibility anymore though.