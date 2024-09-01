NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Milwaukee Bucks
1 Big concern: Does prime Damian Lillard still exist?
To say the Milwaukee Bucks was a massive disappointment last season would be an understatement. After much inconsistency during the regular season, the Bucks would go on to lose in the first round of the NBA Playoffs for a second straight season. However, this time around, it was much worse considering the team had just gone all-in with a move for Damian Lillard in the previous offseason. Now with a full year under their belts, there are no more excuses for Lillard not working in Milwaukee.
As the start of the training camp quickly approaches, one big concern that the Bucks may have is whether prime Lillard is even attainable at this point. Lillard is 34 years old and struggled with his offensive efficiencies this past season. If he can't rebound this season, the Bucks' entire build is in serious trouble.
The Bucks need Lillard to return to MVP form if they're going to have any shot at competing with the likes of the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers this season.