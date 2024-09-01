NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Minnesota Timberwolves
1 Big concern: Can KAT be the supporting star that Anthnoy Edwards needs?
Coming off a trip to the Western Conference Finals, the big question for the Minnesota Timberwolves revolves around whether they'll be able to do it again. With a rising superstar like Anthony Edwards, you'd expect that to be so. However, it's what the team has around him that will be the ultimate question and concern for the team heading into the start of training camp. Specifically, the team has to question whether Karl-Anthony Towns can be the right supporting star that Edwards needs at this point in his career.
Looking at the Wolves' cap sheet, they need KAT to step into that role more consistently this season. And KAT did a fairly good job of that last year. They wouldn't have made it all the way to the conference finals without him. However, the big question is whether he can continue to be that moving forward.
If KAT can continue to evolve into that role for the Wolves, this is a team that will factor strongly in the Western Conferene hierarchy this season. But if not, there could be a bit of a regression from the team.