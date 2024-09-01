NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Boston Celtics
1 Big concern: Can they survive without Kristaps Porzingis will the depth they currently have?
As you would expect, there isn't a ton of concern for the Boston Celtics heading into the start of the season. This is a team that is coming off an NBA Championship and one that was extremely dominant en route. They are returning the same exact roster and will be the heavy favorites to win it all again this season. However, to start the season, Kristaps Porzingis is not expected to be ready to go. In fact, there's a good chance he will end up missing half of the season and won't be ready to return until January.
If there are any concerns for the Celtics, they likely revolve around whether they have enough frontcourt depth on their roster to survive with KP out for the first half of the season. Behind KP in the frontcourt, the Celtics are pretty thin. Boston will have to rely on 38-year-old Al Horford, Luke Kornet, and Xavier Tillman early on in the season.
No matter how good the Celtics are everywhere else on the roster, this is certainly a concern for the team heading into the start of the new season.