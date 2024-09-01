NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Oklahoma City Thunder
1 Big concern: Can they make the Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren dynamic work?
Heading into the start of their training camp, one of the bigger concerns or questions the Oklahoma City Thunder must have is whether they could make the Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren frontcourt work. In what ended up being one of the bigger splashes of the offseason, the Thunder signed Hartenstein to a three-year, $90 million deal. And unless the Thunder are paying Hartenstein $30 million per season to come off the bench, he's likely going to get the nod at the starting center position and the team will be staring Holmgren at the power forward spot.
While Holmgren is skilled enough that this duo could work together, the Thunder will have to prove it. And they'll likely have to find some comfort in before the start of the regular season. Unless the Thunder want to get off to a slow start to the season, OKC has to know for certainty if this is going to work.
Right now, it's almost impossible to know either way. And if this duo does work as a starting frontcourt, where do the Thunder turn then?