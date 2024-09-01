NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Orlando Magic
1 Big concern: Is Jalen Suggs the answer at the point guard position?
After taking a huge step forward in their development a season ago in making a return to the NBA Playoffs, the Orlando Magic took a big gamble during the offseason to sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to be their answer at the shooting guard position. While KCP will certainly help on the perimeter, I still can't help but wonder if the team has done enough to stabalize their point guard position. At least heading into the start of the season, it seems as if Jalen Suggs is going to be viewed as the answer.
One concern the team should have is whether or not he should be considered as the long-term asnwer for the team. I'm not sure they have the answer at the moment and I'm not even sure they're going to have the answer at the end of the season.
Suggs has certainly improved during his short time with the Magic, but he still leaves much to be desired in terms of playmaking For as much of an impact as KCP is going to make for the team, he isn't exactly considered to be much of a playmaker. I'm not sure the Magic have enough playmaking on the roster.